Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Some social media users speculated that she was uncomfortable because the groom appeared shorter than her.
A Facebook user posted the photos online showing the bride in a mood which could best be described as mournful.
Apparently, to show their critics that all is well, the couple have been seen in new photos kissing each other passionately during their honeymoon.