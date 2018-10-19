Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Some social media users speculated that she was uncomfortable because the groom appeared shorter than her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics play

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Couple whose wedding photos went viral some few days ago showing the bride in a sad mood instead of being happy on the big day, has put critics to shame as they have posted new photos which show them kissing passionately during their honeymoon.

A Facebook user posted the photos online showing the bride in a mood which could best be described as mournful.

Some social media users speculated that she was uncomfortable because the groom appeared shorter than her.

READ ALSO: Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics play

 

Apparently, to show their critics that all is well, the couple have been seen in new photos kissing each other passionately during their honeymoon.

See more photos below:

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics play

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics play
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrestedbullet

Related Articles

‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadium
Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40

Metro

Police capture suspected cultist after he reportedly threatened to kill DPO
Police capture suspected cultist after he reportedly threatened to kill DPO
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC
Mum attempts to drown her daughter to punish baby daddy
Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep
Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep
X
Advertisement