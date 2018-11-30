Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bride ‘twerks’ her wedding guests into a stupor

Bride ‘twerks’ her wedding guests into a stupor

A bride stunts guests on her wedding day when she twerked them all into a frenzy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bride ‘twerks’ her wedding guests into a stupor play

Twerking bride

Weddings may be a family affair but this bride proves that she owns the day by breaking the dancefloor with twerk moves.

A viral video circulating online shows a bride taking charge of the dance floor and boogying like it’s nobody’s business. The highlight of all her dance moves was when she upped her twerking game.

READ ALSO: Married woman gets stuck at the lips with boyfriend

One would mistake her waist for springs considering how fast and rigorous it kept moving. Anyways one could see her guest were very delighted as they cheered her on.

Looks like it’s going to be one long honeymoon night or what do you think? 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps...bullet
2 Yahoo ritualists narrate how they killed DELSU first-class studentbullet
3 LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriendbullet

Metro

Man says politicians kill for rituals, not yahoo boys (Video)
Man says politicians kill for rituals and steal ladies' panties, not yahoo boys (Video)
Nigerian man officially marries his guitar in Lagos
Nigerian musician officially marries his guitar in Lagos (Video)
100 Nigeria patients get free surgery at Shonowo Hospital Foundation
100 Nigeria patients get free surgery at Shonowo Hospital Foundation
Man caught trying to sell human eyeball for 250k in Nassarawa
Man caught trying to sell human eyeball for 250k in Nassarawa
X
Advertisement