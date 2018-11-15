Bride goes on with wedding despite the death of her groom

A bride poses for pictures in a wedding dress she picked with her fiancé who died before the date they had set to be married.
The deceased Rio Nanda Pratama was one of the victims who died in a Lion Air crash that occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018.
According to reports the pair was due to get married on Saturday, November 11. On Instagram, she shares pictures of herself in a wedding dress she picked with the late groom.
"Even though I feel grief that I cannot describe, I still have to smile for you. I cannot be sad but should be strong like you always told me to be," Syari notes.
She is pictured with the relatives of Rio Nanda Pratama who is reportedly her first love. The BBC News confirms that he was among 189 people travelling in a flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang.
No survivor was found following the crash.