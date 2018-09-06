news

Bread and butter were the only food available to a toddler, 3, after her mum, Aimee Louise Evans committed suicide in the United Kingdom.

The deceased who is from Port Talbot, South Wales, was found dead at her home in Dalton Road on April 7, 2018, this year where the three-year-old was present.

“The child had been there for three to four days and she was unkempt. She was taken to the hospital to be checked by a paediatrician," says prosecuting counsel Clive Morris in a report by Metro UK News.

According to reports, Aimee Loise sent a text to her mother Julie Evans asking her to collect the toddler at her residence.

This was three days before her corpse was discovered.

The message received by Evans had suggested an attempt at suicide.