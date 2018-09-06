Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bread and butter the only hope for toddler after mum's suicide

Tough Kid Bread and butter the only hope for toddler after mum's suicide

A mother reportedly abandoned her 3-year-old daughter and went ahead to commit suicide. During the period of her death, the toddler was made to rely on bread and butter.

  • Published:
Bread and butter the only hope for toddler after mum's suicide play

Aimee Louise Evans in a picture with her child reportedly sent a text message to her mother asking the latter to collect her child.

(Metro)

Bread and butter were the only food available to a toddler, 3, after her mum, Aimee Louise Evans committed suicide in the United Kingdom.

The deceased who is from Port Talbot, South Wales, was found dead at her home in Dalton Road on April 7, 2018, this year where the three-year-old was present.

Bread and butter the only hope for toddler after mum's suicide play

Aimee Louise Evans was found dead at her residence three days after texting her mother about an intention plan to kill herself.

(Il Gazzettino)

 

“The child had been there for three to four days and she was unkempt. She was taken to the hospital to be checked by a paediatrician," says prosecuting counsel Clive Morris in a report by Metro UK News.

ALSO READ: 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide

According to reports, Aimee Loise sent a text to her mother Julie Evans asking her to collect the toddler at her residence.

Bread and butter the only hope for toddler after mum's suicide play

A toddler was made to rely on bread and butter after her mum's suicide.

(Butter Beans)

 

This was three days before her corpse was discovered.

The message received by Evans had suggested an attempt at suicide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing...bullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killersbullet

Related Articles

Stubborn Head Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O
Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts
3rd Mainland Bridge Suicide Woman thought to have entered lagoon is alive but disappointed
Suicide Landlord kills himself and blames it on son
In Enugu Man, 24, commits suicide after taking 'weed'
SOS Young man goes missing after leaving suicide note in Lagos
Homophobia 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
Living Hard Bullies hang 10-yr-old girl with a skipping rope

Metro

Lawyers in Lagos clamour for probono services for indigent prison inmates
In Yola Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in High Court
Martell Discover the glitz and glamour at AMVCA afterparty hosted by prestigious cognac house
41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom
Generous IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom