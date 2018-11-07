Boy stabs 78-yr-old woman 60 times and cuts her breasts for £2

news

Earlier today, news broke that in the village of Chesma in Chesmensky District of the Central Russian Chelyabinsk oblast region, a 13-year old boy has been arrested for mutilating and killing his grandmother's disabled friend to steal less than £2. He has also confessed to his crimes.

The boy broke into the disabled woman's home holding a knife and demanding money. It is a shame how even kids have resulted to gruesome crimes.

The Mirror reports that during the robbery, the woman recognized the boy as her friend's grandson and asked him to leave. But instead, he proceeded to torture the woman, stab her 60 times in the face and body, and cut off her breasts.

Further reports claim the boy only stopped when he realized the woman was not breathing. He then stole about £1.75, equivalent to about 15 Rubles and used the money to fund his mobile phone account.

The woman's body was only found the next morning, after she had been dead for hours.

Upon breaking the sad news, Police spokesman, delivering an update on the issue said, "A 13-year-old schoolboy who studies in the 7th grade has been detained in connection with the incident. He is the grandson of the victim's female friend. He has been placed in temporary detention in a secure unit for under aged felons.

"An investigation is being carried out as to his motive, and he has already confessed to the crime and

admitted stealing 150 RUB."

Chelyabinsk region investigative committee spokesperson, Vladimir Shishkov said, “A suspect has been arrested and a homicide case has been initiated. The investigation continues.”

While the age of criminal responsibility in Russian is 14 this horrific crime could land the boy in a special school for troubled minors.