While enjoying a wild drug session with his friends, a teenager thought to have gone insane pulls off his clothes highlighting the danger of drugs among youths.
The wild moment occurred on Monday, October 15, 2018. It was captured in a video posted on IG which saw a naked teenager walking without a care on a street in Owerri.
ALSO READ: NYSC member reportedly runs mad [Video]
According to the caption on the video clip, the teen was suddenly pulled off his clothes while enjoying the strong combination.