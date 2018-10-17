Pulse.ng logo
Boy reportedly goes insane after taking strong cocktail

Boy reportedly goes insane after taking strong cocktail [Video]

While enjoying a wild drug session with his friends, a teenager thought to have gone insane pulls off his clothes highlighting the danger of drugs among youths.

  • Published:
Boy reportedly goes insane after taking strong cocktail play

A hangout session with friends has threatened the mental state of a boy after dangerous combination of drugs.

(The Cannabis Reporter)

In Imo State, a boy has reportedly gone insane after taking strong alcoholic cocktail containing "cannabis, tramadol and 'monkey tail'".

The wild moment occurred on Monday, October 15, 2018. It was captured in a video posted on IG which saw a naked teenager walking without a care on a street in Owerri.

According to the caption on the video clip, the teen was suddenly pulled off his clothes while enjoying the strong combination.

 

