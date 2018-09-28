Bosch unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market

The devices, all manufactured with the high-grade precision and quality that Bosch is renowned for, come with extensive warranty solutions and after-sales support.
BSH (Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances) has signed a distribution agreement with Technology Distributions Ltd. (TD), Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest distributor across a range of business segments including ICT and FMCG, that will see their products become widely available throughout the country and accessible at affordable prices.
Based in Germany, Bosch is globally recognised for their commitment to quality and dedication to producing innovative products, such as smart home appliances which can be operated remotely.
The brand is not new to Nigeria, having operated in the automobile sector for many years. Now Bosch Home Appliances will be ready to improve the lives of Nigerians with their long lasting, technologically advanced products.
To pre-order, follow this link www.tdafrica.com/bosch
For other enquiries, please contact the following numbers: 08028992768, 08090438978, 08129851207 or email: tdmarketing@tdafrica.com
