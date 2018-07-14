Boomplay hits 10 million installations on Google Play store

news

As a further testament to its leadership and popular acceptance as the foremost music content distribution platform, Boomplay Music, Africa’s fastest growing music streaming and download platform has recorded a milestone 10 million installations off Google Play store.

Boomplay Music’s unique and user-friendly application has made it a top choice for consumers of music and entertainment content.

The platform has given millions of Africans unfettered access to millions of songs, videos and entertainment trending news.

It has also provided a rallying point in the digital music ecosystem by driving more customers to mobile music consumption.

Boomplay Music’s international best practice in ensuring providers make revenues off their content has made it the toast of local and international artistes and content providers.

This is in addition to making sure that intellectual property is protected using the best tech innovations.

It would be recalled that the music content platform was adjudged the ‘Best African App’ at the AppsAfrica Awards, which held in Cape Town, South Africa in November 2017.

Boomplay emerged as the number one app in Africa from a category strongly contested by other popular apps including Carter - SA, Asorbia – Ghana, Truecaller Africa and Feastfox – SA.

Speaking at the briefing to announce the 10 Million milestone in Lagos, Ms. Tosin Sorinola, Head of PR, said, “This is another major milestone for Boomplay Music and we are more than grateful for the support and involvement of our content providers, users and the team that made it possible to achieve this by sharing the vision of making Boomplay Music the No. 1 Music App in Africa. This is the first of many more milestones to come and a renewed future for digital music distribution’

On how the platform has maintained its top position, Mr Oye Akideinde, Regional Director (West Africa), said, “Single companies do not build great ecosystems. Thank you to all the individuals and partners who contributed to Boomplay Music’s 10 Million Installs on Google Play Store. We couldn’t have done it without you. We keep improving based on your feedback, which is so vital for our service’s growth. This new milestone is a step closer to building the largest and most sustainable music ecosystem for artist and fans in Africa’’.

Rising from a modest number of installs when it launched in Google Play store in 2016, the platform rose to 1 million installations in January 2017 and by November of same year, it had risen to 5 million.

Its fast-growing streak of installations doubled in June, 2018 to 10 million installations making its total user base 29 million.

Boomplay Music is now tipped to reach the 40 million total user base by December 2018 confirming the streaming service as Africa’s fastest rising music service.

The platform parades content from multiple genres such as Afrobeat, Fuji, Hip-Hop, Afropop, Rap, Reggae and Gospel among others.

Some of the biggest names on the platforms include Davido, Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Sinach, Tiwa Savage, Nathaniel Bassey, Abass Akande Obesere, M.I. Abaga, King Sunny Ade, Phyno, Osita Osadebe, Simi, Small Doctor, Diamond Platnumz, Vanessa Mdee, Chris Brown, Flavor, Cardi B amongst others.

To celebrate their new milestone, Boomplay announced a partnership with some celebrities who are ardent users of the app to run a giveaway tagged #BoomTop10Playlist in the coming week. The giveaway will see 100 Boomplay users across Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya walking away with prizes like Smart Tvs, TECNO Spark 2, Oraimo Headsets, BoomBuddy Essentials & more.

Boomplay app comes pre-installed on TECNO, Infinix & itel Android devices and is available on Google Play Store for all Android users. iOS version will be made available later in the year 2018.