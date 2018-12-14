Pulse.ng logo
Blind beggar regains sight after tear-gas threat

The suspect who was nabbed at Jakpa Junction in Warri, Delta State, goes around begging with her daughter.

A rare experience of miracle was seen after a dubious blind woman who begs for alm regain sight following a threat by policemen to fire her teargas.

According to reports the woman regained her sight the moment the officers threatened to put teargas in her eyes while she was in their custody.

The suspect confessed that she had made N3,270 as at the time she was arrested.

The woman who identified herself as Ada Nwachukwu, said she came all the way from Orlu, Imo state to hustle for christmas in Warri.

