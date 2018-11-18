Bisi Alimi thinks there is no shame in selling sex

news

Bisi Alimi has invited emotional responses since his comment stating that there is "no shame in selling sex".

He writes this as a piece of advice to persons looking to make a living out of it.

"If you must sell, don’t go cheap!," the gay rights activist shares in an IG post he published on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Threatening cultural sentiments and the moral standard about sex

Many reproachful remarks have trailed Bisi Alimi's post which seemed too difficult for open-minded followers to agree with.

An Instagram profile 'just_trixx' writes, "seriously? İm a very open minded person but I 100% disagree with this, i could never disrespect myself like that. Wont do It for money and wont pay money for it. Sex is to be shared not sold."

In Alimi's response to this, he makes clear to the follower that persons who have opted to sell sex should be exempted from societal stigma that accompanies such a role.

"That’s your view and it is respected and I never said you should sell, but can you respect the people that want to? I guess that should fit perfectly well into being open minded," he says in a response.

ALSO READ: Sex worker gives it hard to man who shortchanged her [Video]

Bisi Alimi confirms to Pulse in an interview on Sunday, his interest in supporting those in the business of making a living out of sex. The backlash that has followed his IG post is nothing strange to him.

"I don’t cause controversy, I am controversy. I am a pro sex work person. I strongly believe that men and women who want to sell sex should know there is no shame in it.

"We should never forget the law of demand and supply. We all pretend as if our everyday sexual interactions are not transactional.

"Even the simple desire to have sex for pleasure, baby or power is situated in the 'prostitution', the human desire to seek pleasure of an end result, the answer to demand and supply.

"To be honest, when I just don’t say things, I say them because I strongly believe in them and I have gone on a journey of self evaluation of words before using them."

In Alimi lies a passion to redirect the Nigerian society on a path of accepting persons who fancy a relationship with individuals belonging to their gender.

He criticized the government of Nigeria and its police for arresting 57 men suspected of homosexuality.

The persons were apprehended in August 2018, and are reportedly part of a group of guests who attended a gig initiating people thought to be gay.