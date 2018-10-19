Bishop dies after bus he was travelling in plunged into river

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The corpse of a clergyman Bishop Raph G.U Innocent has been recovered from a river after a bus he was travelling in fell below a flooded bridge in Rivers State.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) he died on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Eight people who occupied the vehicle with him are reportedly alive while five others were not so lucky.

20 people were reportedly travelling in the bus when the accident happened.