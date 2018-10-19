Pulse.ng logo
Bishop dies after bus he was travelling in plunged into river

Bishop dies after bus he was travelling in plunged into river

Twenty passengers were travelling in a bus when it fell beneath a flooded bridge but only eight survived.

Bishop dies after bus he was travelling in plunged into river play

A Bishop, Raph G.U Innocent was among the unlucky ones who died in a bus accident in Rivers State.

(LIB)

The corpse of a clergyman Bishop Raph G.U Innocent has been recovered from a river after a bus he was travelling in fell below a flooded bridge in Rivers State.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) he died on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Bishop dies after bus he was travelling in plunged into river play

A search is reportedly still on for likely survivors of a bus accident that claimed the life of a bishop.

(LIB)

 

Eight people who occupied the vehicle with him are reportedly alive while five others were not so lucky.

20 people were reportedly travelling in the bus when the accident happened.

