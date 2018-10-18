Bike rider strips naked and attempts to stab a man

news

A commercial bike rider created a cause for panic after stripping naked and attempted to stab a man.

According to an IG post, the incident occurred in Satellite town, Lagos on Monday, October 15, 2018. The bike rider reportedly got frustrated when the victim asked for his transportation association ticket.

He is captured in a video which showed him holding his prey by his shirt and contemplating whether to stab him.

While this was going on, a loud scream filled the air. It was from scared observers who are terrified about the possibility of death.