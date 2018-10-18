Pulse.ng logo
Bike rider strips naked and attempts to stab a man

A biker rider disturbed a neighbourhood when he stripped naked in order to stab a man.

  • Published:
Bike rider strips naked and attempts to stab a man play

Two men are deserted by onlookers as one tried to stab the other with a blade.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A commercial bike rider created a cause for panic after stripping naked and attempted to stab a man.

According to an IG post, the incident occurred in Satellite town, Lagos on Monday, October 15, 2018. The bike rider reportedly got frustrated when the victim asked for his transportation association ticket.

He is captured in a video which showed him holding his prey by his shirt and contemplating whether to stab him.

ALSO READ: Man strips naked at airport after missing Lagos to Abuja flight

While this was going on, a loud scream filled the air. It was from scared observers who are terrified about the possibility of death.

 

