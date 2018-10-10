Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

betPawa & Mr. Eazi award Nigerian big winner who bet and won N1.8m

betPawa Brand & Mr. Eazi award Nigerian big winner who bet and won N1.8m

Mr. Eazi, brand ambassador of betPawa presented a cheque of N1.8m to the first big winner and congratulating him by saying: "I live in a world where hope is my currency, and this is hope."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (From left to Right) Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Segun Somefun, betPawa ambassador Mr. Eazi, winner Utibe Amos and Head Information and technology Lagos state Lottery Board Mr. Remi Iwayemi during the official presentation of the cheque to the winner .  

betPawa held a special press event at Sofitel Hotel on 5th October for winner Mr Utibe Amos, who bet 100 Naira on 8 games and won 1,818,251.17.

play
play

Mr. Eazi, brand ambassador of betPawa presented a cheque of N1.8m to the first big winner and congratulating the winner, by saying: "I live in a world where hope is my currency, and this is hope."

play
play

The high table of the press event was made up of the Chief Executive Officer Mr Segun Somefun, betPawa’s brand ambassador Mr. Eazi, the Winner betPawa Nigeria and Mr Remi Iwayemi a representative from The Lagos Lottery Board. Also in attendance were special guests, the media and staff of betPawa Nigeria.

play
play

 

At the press conference, Mr Segun Somefun CEO betPawa Nigeria, spoke about the company's origins and value proposition which include only 1 Naira minimum bet, 50% win bonus for at least 10 legs and 100% win bonus for 20 or more legs, competitive jackpot with low stake, low data consumption, allowing consumers place bets with airtime, up to 7 payouts daily, live betting, and 24/7 customer support. According to him, the company's mantra is "bet small win BIG”, giving costumers option to transform small stakes into fortunes, also mentioning: "The site is easy to use, has low data consumption and you bet anywhere, needing just internet connected device."

play
play
play

BetPawa is a licensed sports betting company in Africa owned by an international group of investors with vast experience in global online betting. The company's goal is to become the best and largest online sports betting business in Nigeria; satisfying consumers with excellent products, prices, and customer service.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event that...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her...bullet

Related Articles

BetBiga.com Revolutionary sports betting platform, goes live in Nigeria, assures punters of bigger odds and bonuses
BetKing See what man who won N9 million plans to spend it on
Jackpot.com You can now win $110M US Powerball jackpot from Nigeria!
BetKing Woman wins N500K in company's World Cup predictor raffle draw
Branch App What to do when you have a dream but not enough money to fund it
Power Low battery anxiety? Here’s a simple fix
World Cup 2018 5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
Western Lotto Lottery brand marks one year anniversary, reiterates commitment to good causes
Betking Betting company Launches 100% welcome bonus, cash-out online and in shops
Betking Another punter bags N3m on betting platform after playing with N500

Metro

You could win $830m USD in lottery prizes this week, without leaving Nigeria
Mega Millions, Powerball You could win $830m USD in lottery prizes this week, without leaving Nigeria
Hilton last week announced the opening of Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, which marks Hilton’s 500 hotel to open across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Legend Hotel Lagos Airport Africa’s first Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel opens its doors
Lawyer stabs husband, cuts his manhood and attempts suicide
What A World Lawyer stabs her husband multiple times, cuts off his manhood and attempts suicide
Lulu Jemimah Student marries herself after getting fed-up of being lectured on settling down
X
Advertisement