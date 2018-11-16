Pulse.ng logo
BetKing crowns Kingmaker of the month

Kingsley Ifeanyi Mouka, the winner of this month’s award was announced on November 2, 2018 as the Kingmaker of the month

  • Published: , Refreshed:
BetKing crowns Kingmaker of the month

Nigeria’s fastest growing and one of the top betting sites, BetKing, has crowned one of her agents as the Kingmaker of the Month for October 2018; a monthly award that is based on agents’ trading performance.

Kingsley Ifeanyi Mouka, the winner of this month’s award was announced on November 2, 2018 as the Kingmaker of the month, having improved in sales activities for both sports and virtual products, consistency in customer service as well as maintaining an open shop for more than 28 days in the month.

BetKing crowns Kingmaker of the month

 

He was presented with a framed Certificate of Recognition as well as a 32-inch LED TV for his shop as a token of appreciation for his excellent performance in October 2018 as well as a gesture to encourage him to do more to enhance the growth of his business.

In a brief interview with our correspondent, BetKing’s Head of Marketing, Ruby Chuku, said that the award is an opportunity to celebrate agent partners who performed exceptionally and have shown remarkable dedication to the business. “We are very delighted to celebrate their success and achievement because it is an indication that we are closer to our mission to empower entrepreneurs in Nigeria. At BetKing, our Kingmakers and Kings (customers) are at the heart of the business and one of the ways we show this is by appreciating them and offering them more value”.

The monthly Kingmaker awards is a unique merit from BetKing for anyone who is looking to become an agent in the sports betting space. The company is also ranked to have one of the best agent commission structures in Nigeria, in addition to bonuses paid to the agents weekly and monthly. To become an agent on BetKing, potential agents can click here.

BetKing crowns Kingmaker of the month

 

With headquarters in Lagos State, BetKing is working towards a nationwide expansion that places several physical shops across all states in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusively designed sports Kings’ League.

To join the Playground for Kings, users can visit www.betking.com to sign up. Users who prefer physical shops can simply walk into any agent shop across Lagos, Anambra, Oyo, Osun and other parts of Nigeria.

You can also follow BetKing on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the handle @BetKingNG.

 

