Beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after winning pageant

Two years after emerging Miss Langata Prison 2016, in a beauty contest organized for female prisoners, Kenyan lady, Ruth Wanjiru Kamanda has been sentenced to death.

Kamanda, who was 22-year-old when she won the beauty pageant, was sentenced by a Kenyan High Court on Thursday, July 19, 2018 after she was found guilty of killing her boyfriend, Farid Mohammed.

Justice Jessie Lesiit during the ruling at the Milimani law court said she had no other option but to send Kamanda, who is now 24-year-old to the hangman’s noose, as she deliberately stabbed her boyfriend.

Justice Lesiit held that Kamande acted in malice adding that her actions proved the same.

Kamanda stabbed boyfriend for cheating and contracting HIV

Kamanda had been imprisoned for killing Farid Mohammed, 24, in 2015.

The prison beauty queen has been in prison custody for allegedly stabbing Mohammed 22 times after she found love messages from another woman on his phone at their residence in Buru, Buru Estate, a large middle-class residential area in the Eastlands part of Nairobi.

The victim who sustained stab wounds on his back, stomach, chest, and neck, later died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.