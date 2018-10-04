Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Be part of Old Mutual celebration of customers with online giveaway

Old Mutual Brand celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate

Anchored on the premise of doing great things together, the #OldMutualExcellence campaign will run from Thursday, October 3, 2018 to Friday, October 5, 2018.

  • Published:
Old Mutual celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate play

Old Mutual celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate

In commemoration of the 2018 Customer Service Week, the Nigerian affiliates of Old Mutual Limited (OML), one of Africa’s leading financial services brands, is set to celebrate its Nigerian customers on its various social media platforms. Old Mutual which offers a rich bouquet of financial solutions to both retail and corporate customers across key markets in 17 countries, is poised to reward its customers this weekend with gifts ranging from boxes of pizzas, movies tickets and recharge cards.

Old Mutual joins other leading brands across the world to celebrate The Customer Services Week under the theme ‘Excellence Happens Here’, distinguishing its online campaign with the hashtag, #OldMutualExcellence, the leading Insurer aimed at putting smiles on the faces of customers and their loved ones across the online community. The campaign is designed to connect with social media users by encouraging them to be a part of the Old Mutual family, to enable robust interaction and better service delivery.

Anchored on the premise of doing great things together, the #OldMutualExcellence campaign will run from Thursday, October 3, 2018 to Friday, October 5, 2018.

Old Mutual celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate play

Old Mutual celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate

 

To participate, like and follow Old Mutual Nigeria on Facebook and Instagram. Leave a comment on our post using “Excellence Happens Here #OldMutualExcellence #OMNigeria”. Winning participants will be selected at random using an online verification process.

Old Mutual General Insurance Company and Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company are part of the globally acclaimed Old Mutual brand, which has over 150 years of experience in providing life assurance and wealth, personal finance savings and general insurance services.

Having acquired the majority stake in Oceanic Life Assurance Company, Old Mutual has been operating in Nigeria since March 2013. In January 2014, Old Mutual also acquired a majority stake in Oceanic General Insurance Limited thereby offering both life and general insurance solutions tailored to meet unique individual and corporate client’s needs.

For more information, follow our social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit our website www.oldmutual.com.ng or call: +234 1 271 9393.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but...bullet
2 LUTH Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants -...bullet
3 Child Trafficking Police arrest Pastor running 'baby factory' in...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy An eminent mathematician claims to have solved one of math's greatest mysteries — and it's one of 6 problems with a $1 million prize
Tech The 100 coolest people in UK tech
Yoruba Demon 94 minutes with a Nigerian playboy
Bancassurance Old Mutual partners with Ecobank to increase insurance penetration in Nigeria
Finance Here's how 5 of the richest 'Jeopardy' champions spend their winnings
Finance The 50 best places to live in America for 2018
Winnie Mandela Celebrating the unlikely style icon as she dies aged 81
Strategy The 17 weirdest jobs of US presidents
African Philosophy  Yoruba philosophy 
Pop Culture Black Panther:Killmonger was right

Metro

Ethiopian police officer gets drunk, kills 2 police officers
Police vs. Police Drunk Ethiopian officer shoots and kills 2 colleagues while drunk, before being shot himself
Consumer insights can reform digital banking in Nigeria - Agusto & Co. new report
Online Transactions Consumer insights can reform digital banking in Nigeria - Agusto & Co. new report
Facebook sued for sex trafficking by a unknown 22-yr-old woman
Rape, PIMP Woman sues Facebook for sex trafficking
Woman kills 8-month old stepdaughter with rat poison, in court
Cold-Blooded Killer Woman who killed her 8-month old step-daughter with rat poison is in court
X
Advertisement