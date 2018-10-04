Old Mutual celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate

news

In commemoration of the 2018 Customer Service Week, the Nigerian affiliates of Old Mutual Limited (OML), one of Africa’s leading financial services brands, is set to celebrate its Nigerian customers on its various social media platforms. Old Mutual which offers a rich bouquet of financial solutions to both retail and corporate customers across key markets in 17 countries, is poised to reward its customers this weekend with gifts ranging from boxes of pizzas, movies tickets and recharge cards.

Old Mutual joins other leading brands across the world to celebrate The Customer Services Week under the theme ‘Excellence Happens Here’, distinguishing its online campaign with the hashtag, #OldMutualExcellence , the leading Insurer aimed at putting smiles on the faces of customers and their loved ones across the online community. The campaign is designed to connect with social media users by encouraging them to be a part of the Old Mutual family, to enable robust interaction and better service delivery.

Anchored on the premise of doing great things together, the #OldMutualExcellence campaign will run from Thursday, October 3, 2018 to Friday, October 5, 2018.

To participate, like and follow Old Mutual Nigeria on Facebook and Instagram . Leave a comment on our post using “Excellence Happens Here #OldMutualExcellence #OMNigeria ”. Winning participants will be selected at random using an online verification process.

Old Mutual General Insurance Company and Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company are part of the globally acclaimed Old Mutual brand, which has over 150 years of experience in providing life assurance and wealth, personal finance savings and general insurance services.

Having acquired the majority stake in Oceanic Life Assurance Company, Old Mutual has been operating in Nigeria since March 2013. In January 2014, Old Mutual also acquired a majority stake in Oceanic General Insurance Limited thereby offering both life and general insurance solutions tailored to meet unique individual and corporate client’s needs.

For more information, follow our social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit our website www.oldmutual.com.ng or call: +234 1 271 9393.

