Banker arrested for helping internet fraudster to steal client's money

A staff with Access Bank reportedly provides a scammer with a domiciliary bank account to help with his shady business.

  • Published:
Banker gets arrested for helping internet fraudster to defraud lover seeker play

An internet fraudster scams a lady from Hong Kong after making her fall in love with his Facebook persona.

(LIB)

Ojo Adefemi Adedoyin, a banker who reportedly works at Access Bank has been arrested for helping an internet fraudster to dupe a young lady in a romance scam.

The internet fraudster, Favour Oriafoh, 30, was able to swindle the victim, a Hong Kong citizen identified as Xu Yue.

According to reports, the trickster was able to make Yue part with a sum of £79,000 deposited into a domiciliary account provided by Ojo Adefemi Adedoyin.

The pair have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stationed in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Oriafoh who pretended to be a football agent gets traced to Nigeria following inquiries by the police in Hong Kong.

“The agreement was that whatever funds were received through the account, the account officer and the owner of the account will be entitled to 15 per cent of the funds,” The Guardian Nigeria confirms a statement by an EFCC representative Tony Orilade.

According to the spokesperson, the internet fraudster was able to con Xu Yue after she had fallen in love with the Facebook personae he used.

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse.

