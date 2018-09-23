Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bandits kidnap 7 in Zamfara, demand N100m

In Zamfara Bandits kidnap 7, demand N100m

The police said the villagers, including a former councillor, Bello Daniya, were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bandits kill 2 police officers in Kaduna play Bandits kidnap 7 in Zamfara, demand N100m (Daily Trust)

The police in Zamfara said armed bandits have abducted seven people from Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government.

The police said the villagers, including a former councillor, Bello Daniya, were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.

An eye witness, Malam Sani Ibrahim, had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bandits besieged the village in large numbers, fired guns into the air and ordered the villagers to show them the house of Bungudu local government APC chairman, Alhaji Hamisu Coordinator.

He said that the abductors, however, found themselves in the former councillor’s house, who is a neighbour to the APC chairman, where they took him, four boys and two girls.

Ibrahim said the abductors later released one of the victims with a note demanding N100 million as ransom to  release the remaining victims.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said a combined team of security operatives were on the trail of the abductors.

He appealed to members of the public with useful information on the movement of criminals to report to relevant security agencies for prompt action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security guard...bullet
2 Severe Punishment Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in...bullet
3 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Robbery Police command confirms 2 dead, scores injured in bank raid
Daddy Freeze Here is why Pastor Abel Damina is supporting OAP's anti-tithing campaign
Adamawa Attacks Lawmaker seeks deployment of security to borders communities
In Kaduna Army neutralise 10 bandits, arrest kidnapper
In Zamfara Midnight attack leaves 6 persons dead — Police
Herdsmen Crisis Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis Killings, cattle rustling have reduced drastically in Zamfara, says Lai
Road Gang Meet Imo boys who camp at potholes to rob travelers at night
Sports Burt Reynolds will be honored by his former football team with an awesome helmet decal

Metro

boat capsize
In Maiduguri 6 feared dead in boat mishap
72 Nigerian women face deportation in Ghana over prostitution
In Ghana 72 Nigerian women face deportation for alleged involvement in prostitution
2 Nigerians arrested for electronic fraud in Kenya
Caught in the Act 2 Nigerians arrested for electronic fraud in Kenya
Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival
Guinness Nigeria Plc Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival
X
Advertisement