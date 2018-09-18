Baileys Bakefest 2 winner recounts his sweet experience

news

On Saturday 16th June, I was at Baileys Bakefest 2 at Muri Okunlola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos. Unlike the thousands of people who came to indulge, I was there for different reasons. I was there as Chef Cupid, hungry to win the second edition of Nigeria’s biggest baking festival.

I knew of Baileys Bakefest but I was stunned by what I saw. Over 80 of Lagos’ finest treat makers and 5000 sweet tooths ready to indulge in Baileys Everything. I’m talking Baileys-infused cakes, cookies, cocktails, ice-cream and many more.

Ahhh! Those memories of the celebrity bakeoff. I couldn’t have asked for a better teammate than Bisola, who made the competition fun for me and I’ll pick #TeamCubis any day. After two intense rounds of indulgence and ingenuity, we emerged winners. The grand prize was unbelievable. A whopping cash prize of ₦250,000; custom-made furniture from Vava and my personal favorite – an all-expense paid trip to South Africa!

I missed all the fun of Baileys Bakefest 2 but the trip to South Africa made up for everything. South Africa was a ball, guys! I went on the Soweto tour and oh lawd, I had a great time. First was the exquisite tour ride which by the way was my first time in that kinda situation if you know what I mean (no shame) then to the First National Bank Stadium also known as Soccer City.

I also saw where my namesake, Nelson Mandela, was born. There is greatness in our name, please! All these landmarks would be incomplete without a trip to my favourite wonder of the world; the Lindt Chocolate Factory in Jo’burg. At the factory I met amazing people and learnt how to make Baileys Chocolate Fondant. Trust me, this is one Baileys treat you need to try!

My peeps are in for a treat with my Baileys Chocolate Fondant! I can't wait for Baileys Bakefest next year so I can enjoy the experience from the audience and I'm sure you can't too.

