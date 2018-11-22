Pulse.ng logo
Baby escapes the blade of a train after mum drops it on rail track

A crowd watch in anxiety as a fast train run over a baby which accidentally fell into a rail track.

  • Published:
A baby is scared but its body remained intact after a train ran over it in India.

(Press)

In India, a baby miraculously escapes death after its mother accidentally dropped in on a rain track.

The infant is picked up unhurt as a train ran over it at the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Train reportedly kills over 50 people while they were watching fireworks

Before this, a crowd gather in anxiety dreading the worst. They all hugged each other in clusters to monitor the child's body. Most starting from its head.

They are shown in a video feeling relieved after the near-death experience.

 

