In India, a baby miraculously escapes death after its mother accidentally dropped in on a rain track.

The infant is picked up unhurt as a train ran over it at the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Before this, a crowd gather in anxiety dreading the worst. They all hugged each other in clusters to monitor the child's body. Most starting from its head.

They are shown in a video feeling relieved after the near-death experience.