A crowd watch in anxiety as a fast train run over a baby which accidentally fell into a rail track.
The infant is picked up unhurt as a train ran over it at the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh.
ALSO READ: Train reportedly kills over 50 people while they were watching fireworks
Before this, a crowd gather in anxiety dreading the worst. They all hugged each other in clusters to monitor the child's body. Most starting from its head.
They are shown in a video feeling relieved after the near-death experience.
View this post on Instagram
Baby escapes unhurt after a train runs over her . . A one-year-old girl escaped unhurt after a train passed over her at the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh. . . She reportedly fell onto the tracks from her mother's hands when her family was getting off the train. : Mitual Sharma