Babcock student assaulted by school security for disobeying pastor

A Babcock student has reportedly been assaulted for refusing a pastor's request asking him to hand over his mobile phone.

  • Published:
While security guards reportedly assaulted him, a student pulls no major resistance and ends up at the back seat of a truck.

(The Journal)

A video captures a violent scene showing persons believed to be security guards in the process of arresting a student reported to be studying at Babcock University, Ogun State.

In a caption accompanying the clip shared on Sunday, December 2, 2018, it is gathered that the student was being "assaulted" for refusing a request made by a pastor asking him to hand over his mobile phone.

ALSO READ: Born-again preacher reportedly rapes boy from his church and makes a video of it

According to a social media profile 'kasmic_energy', the undergraduate did not put a fight while the alleged assault went on.

 

