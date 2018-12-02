news

A video captures a violent scene showing persons believed to be security guards in the process of arresting a student reported to be studying at Babcock University, Ogun State.

In a caption accompanying the clip shared on Sunday, December 2, 2018, it is gathered that the student was being "assaulted" for refusing a request made by a pastor asking him to hand over his mobile phone.

ALSO READ: Born-again preacher reportedly rapes boy from his church and makes a video of it

According to a social media profile 'kasmic_energy', the undergraduate did not put a fight while the alleged assault went on.