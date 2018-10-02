Pulse.ng logo
Awaken your creativity with the Mikano STEM competition

STEM is a MIKANO's 25th anniversary CSR initiative aimed at promoting education and creating opportunities for young technical students to gain skills in their technical field of educations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Are you talented University student between the age of 17 and 25 with great ideas, Do you have amazing and groundbreaking ideas that would make the whole world respect Nigeria. Change the way people feel about us and recognise us as very intelligent people. Well if you fit into this category then the MIKANO STEM COMPETITION is for you.

STEM is a MIKANO’s 25th anniversary CSR initiative aimed at promoting education and creating opportunities for young technical students to gain skills in their technical field of educations. This creates a competitive environment for young Nigerian students like you to show your skills.

This competition was developed to identify, promote and reward creative university and college science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in Nigeria and it is strictly for university students from the ages of 17-25.

To participate all you have to do is follow these three(3) simple steps:

Step One - Visit the Mikano website and check for your preferred topic among the four available categories, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Submit your project idea on that topic in a Word or PowerPoint presentation of not more than 1 page or 3 slides respectively on the website. http://stem.mikano-intl.com/

Step Two – If your idea is shortlisted, you’d be requested to send a detailed video presentation explaining your idea.

Step Three –  A few will be selected from each category, and if your idea is one of the selected, you would be called to present it to a panel of judges and get a chance to be a winner of 400, 000 naira while sharing your idea with the world!

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, so don’t miss this chance to Awaken Your Creativity and make your dreams a reality.

for more information click HERE

 

