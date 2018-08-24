Pulse.ng logo
Avoiding these can help you live a long life

The things you need and use often can also kill you. Pay attention to these potential household menace.

  • Published:
An explosion from a gas cylinder has led to the deaths of three children in Jigawa.

(Ngage Media Zone)

You have a role to play in ensuring that you live a long life rid of any hazard. Knowing what not to do can mean a lot in pursuit of that goal.

We want you to pay attention to the following events to help you prevent becoming a victim of an X-Files kind of scenario.

1. Keep gas cylinder at a safe distance

Sadly, three siblings have lost their lives as a result of an explosion from a cooking gas cylinder.

The disheartening incident occurred in Sara village, Jigawa.

A scene showing the devastation of a cooking gas explosion.

(The Himalayan Times)

 

A spokesperson for the state police ASP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the event to newsmen yesterday.

“Last week, there was a fire incident in the house of one Alhaji Wada Sara and the following people, Zainab Wada, Abdul Wada, Aliyu Wada, Fati Wada and Abdulrahman Wada, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Birninkudu in Birninkudu LGA for medical attention.

"The incident was as a result of explosion from a cooking gas cylinder," says Jinjiri in a Punch News report.

According to more reports, the victims Zainab, Fati and Abdulrahman died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. They were of ages 3, 2 and 4.

ALSO READ: Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol

2. When using mosquito coil, ensure you place it on a metallic object

This is important and can save you from becoming a victim of a house fire.

A mother, Iya Adams, and four children have been reportedly killed by a house fire which resulted  from a mosquito coil in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, saw neighbours of the deceased try unsuccessfully to put out a raging inferno which rendered by bodies badly burnt.

This was confirmed in a tweet by a Twitter user, Dan-Borno who added gory images of showing the victims in the dead state.

Four children and their mother became victims of a house fire after a mosquito coil was lighted in their residence in Borno State.

(Press)

 

"VIEWER DESCRETION: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhin raji'un. FAMILY BURNT TO DEATH.

"Mother and her four kids burnt to death following midnight fire out- break from a burning mosquito coil in #Maiduguri.

"People should be sensitized on how to make use of mosquitor coils," Dan-Bornu expressed on the day of the event.

ALSO READ: Nigerian lady thanks God after surviving nasty gas explosion

3. The best way to protest is not setting yourself on fire

A former Ukrainian soldier, Serhii Ulianov, reportedly set himself on fire to protest his sacking from the force during a televised ceremony.

Ulianov had reportedly poured the content of a bottle - suspected to be petrol - on himself and lit himself up right at the middle of the ceremony.

A soldier dismissed from the army thought it best to set himself on fire as a way of protesting. We advise against this.

(Press)

 

Dressed in his official uniform, Ulianov was flamed up in seconds in the shocking protest outside the Ukrainian Defence Ministry headquarters in Kiev.

