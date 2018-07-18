Pulse.ng logo
Autodesk set to host future’s forum in Nigeria

Autodesk Software company set to host future’s forum in Nigeria

Autodesk Inc., leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software, is set to host the FUTURE’S FORUM NIGERIA on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you have ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you have experienced what millions of people are doing with Autodesk’s software.

The one-day forum themed “The Future of Making Things”, will serve as a platform to discuss how the disruptive power of digital technologies can be utilized to enable a more profitable, resilient and agile construction industry in Nigeria and how with the right knowledge and tools, every business can utilize this disruption. 

The event, will further share deep insights into the future of making things concept, which focuses on the radical changes in the way things are designed, made and used. 

It will feature seasoned discussants such as Simon Bromfield, Autodesk’s Africa Lead and Channel Manager, South Africa, Arc. Chike Chamberlain Ibeanu Managing Partner, ZDesign & Development Consulting Ltd and Vijay Raina - Autodesk Sr. Technical Sales Specialist - AEC, amongst others.

Autodesk will also engage stakeholders at the event, through high-level breakout sessions to address issues such as the future of construction, conceptual designs for planners, clash detection, management and building information modelling systems.

The Future’s Forum targets Mid-level to Senior Management Executives and stakeholders in architecture, engineering and construction in Nigeria.

Attendance at the Future’s Forum is free but seats are limited.

Date: Friday, 20th July, 2018

Time: 8.00am

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos

 

