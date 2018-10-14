Australian mum Fiona Simpson shields her baby from frozen rain

news

In Australia, a mother Fiona Simpson defiled tennis ball-sized hailstones to shield her little daughter from nasty bruises.

Simpson's body was revealed in an unsavoury condition after exposing it to the frozen rain. According to reports, the incident occurred in Kingaroy a town in Queensland where she lives.

The heroic response of the 23-year-old mum may soon earn her a recommendation for a bravery award.

News Australia confirmed this in a statement by the Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“We will be recommending her for a bravery award,” says Palaszczuk in a comment given on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison also identified with a need to recognize Simpson.

“I certainly think she is one of the bravest people I have read of lately," News Australia gathered from the prime minister.

Before her experience she had no idea that the impact of giant hailstones on the body could be devastating.