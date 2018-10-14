Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Australian mum Fiona Simpson shields her baby from frozen rain

Brave mum sustains horrific bruises on her body after shielding her baby from frozen rain

A 23-year-old lady may likely get an official bravery award for her show of courage protecting her child from harmful hailstones that left her with bruises.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brave mum sustains horrific bruises on her body after shielding her baby from frozen rain play

Before her experience with giant stones, 23-year-old mum Fiona Simpson never thought her skin could suffer a harmful effect.

(News AU)

In Australia, a mother Fiona Simpson defiled tennis ball-sized hailstones to shield her little daughter from nasty bruises.

Simpson's body was revealed in an unsavoury condition after exposing it to the frozen rain. According to reports, the incident occurred in Kingaroy a town in Queensland where she lives.

The heroic response of the 23-year-old mum may soon earn her a recommendation for a bravery award.

News Australia confirmed this in a statement by the Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“We will be recommending her for a bravery award,” says Palaszczuk in a comment given on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Brave mum sustains horrific bruises on her body after shielding her baby from frozen rain play

While the hailstone fell, Simpson used her body to cover her baby in order to protect it.

(News AU)

ALSO READ: HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison also identified with a need to recognize Simpson.

“I certainly think she is one of the bravest people I have read of lately," News Australia gathered from the prime minister.

Before her experience she had no idea that the impact of giant hailstones on the body could be devastating.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3...bullet
2 Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Metro

Classmates of Nigerian student join hands to save him getting kicked out of Ireland
Classmates of Nigerian student join hands to save him getting kicked out of Ireland
Policemen use taser on man caught having sex with car exhaust
Innonson's counsel allegedly attacked, in critical condition
Innoson's counsel allegedly attacked by unknown assailants, in critical condition
5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is rearrested again
5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is rearrested again
X
Advertisement