Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election

Mafia Stuff Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election

A power tussle is believed to have led to the killing of a top NUPENG executive. He was shot at by eight men. Only one is yet to be arrested.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election play

Seven persons have confessed their roles in the death of a NUPENG executive.

(Alamy)

The police have confirmed that seven persons have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Chief Emmanuel Akpojevughe, a top executive with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Akpojevughe died when gunmen numbering eight shot at him on the Benin-Effurun-Warri Expressway. This happened on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

“We are investigating the incident, but seven suspects are already in our custody. They have all confessed to their involvement in the killing.

“I am assuring the general public that justice will be served in this case,” Punch News gathers in a statement given by Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa on Monday.

The assailants made sure to take the life out of him before running off the scene of the attack. It is reportedly the outcome of a power beef among unionists.

Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election play

The police is on a lookout for a suspected assassin. Seven of his partners have already been nabbed.

(Star of Mysore)

 

Punch News confirms this in a statement that was given by a private source.

“The running battle was responsible for the cancellation of the election of the body.  Akpojevughe was seeking re-election. Some members of the union are behind the gruesome murder," Punch gathers from the source.

More reports confirm that the deceased was waylaid by the assailants believed to be eight in number. They shot him in the head, chest, and stomach.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's...bullet

Related Articles

Danuel Drayton 27-year-old man pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date
'Kolo Mental' Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat
Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary
No Where To Be Found Woman suspects murder after returning home to missing dog
Sad Teenager shoots dead parents after searching for how to go about it
Terminated Mum kills daughter in her sleep because she argues too much
Harry Uzoka's Death Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model”
Bloodshed Gunmen kill pregnant woman in community clash
Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep

Metro

Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories
Living With The Enemy Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories
Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free
'Kole Work' Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free
Father caught having sex with son
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
Man's corpse recovered in Abuja Building Collapse disaster
Abuja Building Collapse Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster