Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election

The police have confirmed that seven persons have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Chief Emmanuel Akpojevughe, a top executive with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Akpojevughe died when gunmen numbering eight shot at him on the Benin-Effurun-Warri Expressway. This happened on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

“We are investigating the incident, but seven suspects are already in our custody. They have all confessed to their involvement in the killing.

“I am assuring the general public that justice will be served in this case,” Punch News gathers in a statement given by Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa on Monday.

The assailants made sure to take the life out of him before running off the scene of the attack. It is reportedly the outcome of a power beef among unionists.

Punch News confirms this in a statement that was given by a private source.

“The running battle was responsible for the cancellation of the election of the body. Akpojevughe was seeking re-election. Some members of the union are behind the gruesome murder," Punch gathers from the source.

More reports confirm that the deceased was waylaid by the assailants believed to be eight in number. They shot him in the head, chest, and stomach.