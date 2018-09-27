Pulse.ng logo
Aso Villa driver attempts suicide over poor pay

Sunday Offre, a driver at Aso Rock Villa was rescued dangling on a tree in Abuja in an attempt to commit suicide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presidential villa play Aso Villa driver attempts suicide over poor pay. (thenation)

A father of two and driver at the Aso Rock Villa, Sunday Offre, has been rescued dangling on a tree in Abuja in an attempt to commit suicide.

Offre, a Cross River state indigene and is a Grade Level 3 staff of the State House with a monthly salary of N25,000. 

He was said to have joined the service of the State House in 2009.

According to Daily Trust, he was found in a bush in Kubwa, a satellite town in Nigeria’s capital city, dangling on a tree.

A workers said the driver was rescued when his wife found the suicide note on the table when she returned home.

“It was the wife that saved the whole thing. When she saw the suicide note on the table, she raised alarm that attracted their neighbours,” the worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.

“They saw him dangling on the tree in a bush in their neighborhood. When he was found, they thought he has passed on. It was while they were conveying him to the mortuary that he moved his hand,” he added.

It was gathered that the driver lamented poor remuneration in the suicide note.

The driver was revived at the State House Clinic, as he was said to be unconscious for days.

He has been discharged.

Blame it on the devil

In a phone interview, Offre blamed devil for the suicide attempt.

“It is what I can’t explain honestly,” Offre began. “They said I attempted suicide. I can’t explain how it happened but they said I tried to hang myself at the bush in Kubwa. I live in Kubwa

“They said I wrote it but I cannot remember. I can’t even remember the content of the suicide note. It is what I can’t just explain.

“The car issue has been addressed before this thing happened. But it is because of difficulties. I only depend on my salary which is about N25,000. Permanent Secretary visited me in the hospital and advised me not to try such a thing again,” he stated.

Contacted, the Permanent Secretary of the State HouseJalal Arabi, who confirmed the report said he visited the driver at the hospital.

On the poor remuneration; "There was nothing the state house could do. It is a federal issue.”

