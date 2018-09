news

An aircraft passenger has been captured in a video which shows him assaulting an airline staff over a flight that was reportedly cancelled.

A group of men were seen having an argument in the clip but one of them took things to an extreme length when he angrily slapped the victim.

He was able to hit the person twice an intervention to calm down the assaulter. While this was going on, a pilot hanged around to observe.