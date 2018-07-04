Pulse.ng logo
Anglican bishop arrested for alleged defilement

Bishop Johannes Angela was arrested after the victim reportedly disclosed her ordeal to a nearby children’s office which also filed a complaint with the police on behalf of the minor.

A 66-year-old former Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) is in the grips of police in the Siaya county of the west African country for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

The Bishop who retired in 2017 is said to have subjected the victim to a two day multiple sex on Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 in his residence at Bondo where the victim had also lived for two years.

A police source is quoted as saying: "The police went to his home in Bondo where he was arrested. The minor reported the matter to a local children's home who worked with the security team to get the suspect."

Bondo police’s OCPD, Paul Kiarie said: "The matter is being actively investigated ahead of the prosecution on Monday. The child who was reportedly residing at the clergy's home has also been put under proper care and protection so that the probe cannot be interfered with."

Bishop Johannes Angela was booked under Occurrence Book number 8/28/6/2018 after his arrest on Thursday.

Reports say the suspect recently made headlines after he allegedly faked his kidnapping.

