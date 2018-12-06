Pulse.ng logo
Anambra residents wake up to corpse found with pigeons and coins

Efforts have been made to located the loved ones of an elderly found on a road intersection in Onitsha.

  • Published:
Anambra residents wake up to corpse found with pigeons and coins play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

The residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have stumbled upon a corpse found with pigeons and some coins.

According to a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the deceased is an elderly woman whose body was dumped on a road intersection.

ALSO READ: Woman reportedly butchers son-in-law because he wants to use her for blood money

Anambra residents wake up to corpse found with pigeons and coins play

A woman lies dead by a roadside. No vitals are missing according to a report.

(LIB)

 

LIB confirms her corpse to be without mutilation. It was reportedly discovered on the roadside on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Efforts have been made to reach her loved ones says the report.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Metro

