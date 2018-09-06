Pulse.ng logo
AMVCA: Cobhams Asuquo, the Glitz & Glamour of the Nokia award

AMVCA 2018 "Na dem dey rush us," Cobhams Asuquo, and the Glitz & Glamour of Nokia Mobile partnered award

  • Published:
play

The AMVCA 2018 has come and gone, but the memories from the high-profile event will definitely linger. The well put together and Nokia Mobile partnered award show held at Eko Hotel and Suites over the weekend, with the crème de la crème in Nollywood and African movies industry in attendant.

Here are five major highlights from the sixth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2018 that will interest you:

The Red Carpet Glamour

Arguably, AMVCA is fast becoming Nigeria’s (Why Not Africa) Met Gala, where people come to make a fashion statement and this was evident over the weekend at the star studded event. Several celebrities nailed it with their unique, stylish and stunning outfits, turning heads and stealing attention on the red carpet.

Perhaps the most interesting thing was the good number of celebs that showed up wearing outfits designed and styled by Nigerians another pointer to the fact that something great is happening in the fashion industry in Nigeria.

play
play
play

 

First time Award Recipients

 The already perfect award show was made greater by the number of first time recipients on the night. It was rather thrilling and fulfilling to see a couple of household names in the movie industry win their first AMVCA awards. For instance, Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde emerged the Best Actress in a drama movie/TV series for her role in Alter Ego, while Odunlade Adekola won the Best Actor in a comedy movie for his role in a Million Baby. Likewise, Dolapo Adeleke’s This Is It emerged the winner of the Nokia Mobile powered Best TV Series category, which was presented by Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing, West Africa, at HMD Global. This was a major feat in a keenly contested category which had the likes of Papa Ajasco, Professor Johnbull, Relatives, etc.

Adekunle Gold, Falz and Cobhams Electric Performances

 The trio of Adekunle Gold, Falz and Cobhams melted hearts with their musical performances at the AMVCA 2018. As always, Adekunle Gold who is known for being a master live performer brought his A-game on as he delivered his hits “Ire” and “My Life” to the delight of the audience. This was not different for Falz and Cobhams who also thrilled the audience with their amazing performances.

“Na dem dey rush us”

 If you have seen the “Na dem dey rush us” video, you might need to watch it acted live at the AMVCA, you might just laugh some more. Immediately Charles Inojie appeared on the stage, there were expectations among the audience and Charles did not disappoint - he cracked ribs.

A night of Selfies!

As always in any event of this magnitude, it was selfie galore as attendees relished the moment with friends while they took time also to visit the Nokia Mobile stand to interact with a range of Nokia smartphones running on pure, secure and up-to-date Android. Other brands well represented at the event include Airtel, H2Oh, Konga and Sunlight detergent.

 

