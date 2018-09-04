Pulse.ng logo
Girl thought she was going to die when school bullies attacked her

10-yr-old girl thought she was going to die when bullies tried to hang her with skipping rope

As a group of bullies wrapped a skipping rope around her neck, all Amber Yoon could think about is how she is going to be their friend if she dies.

Amber Yoon thought she was going to die when some school bullies tried to hang her with a skipping rope.

Amber Yoon thought she was going to die when some school bullies tried to hang her with a skipping rope.

(Perth Now)

On Saturday, August 25, 2018, a 10-year-old girl Amber Yoon felt close to death when a group of bullies tried to hang her with a skipping rope.

The little one was reportedly attacked at the Queen of Apostles Catholic School's playground.

Belinda Yoon, the mother of the victim was sad when she talked about her daughter's experiences at a school's playground.

Belinda Yoon, the mother of the victim was sad when she talked about her daughter's experiences at a school's playground.

(9NEWS)

 

Her mother Belinda Yoon was full of tears when she talked to 9NEWS about the incident.

“(The other student) grabbed Amber, put it over her neck and started wrapping and wrapping and Amber put her fingers like this and held it and was saying, ‘no, no, no’ until she couldn't speak anymore.

“She said, ‘Mum all I could think of was, is if I’m dead how am I going to be able to be their friend?’

“She honestly thought she was going to die. This has broken her.

“A little girl who’s had more surgeries than we can count and been in the scariest situations.

“It’s unbelievable that another child committed such an act of violence against her and that’s how we could have lost her.

“It’s astounding to me. It just doesn’t make sense.”

ALSO READ: 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide

Australian mum, Belinda Yoon is ready to take a stand for her daughter.

Australian mum, Belinda Yoon is ready to take a stand for her daughter.

(Newshub)

 

The police is reportedly investigating the incident according to 9NEWS who also reported that the mother of the victim is ready to take a stand.

Ayodele Johnson

