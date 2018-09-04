As a group of bullies wrapped a skipping rope around her neck, all Amber Yoon could think about is how she is going to be their friend if she dies.
The little one was reportedly attacked at the Queen of Apostles Catholic School's playground.
Her mother Belinda Yoon was full of tears when she talked to 9NEWS about the incident.
“(The other student) grabbed Amber, put it over her neck and started wrapping and wrapping and Amber put her fingers like this and held it and was saying, ‘no, no, no’ until she couldn't speak anymore.
“She said, ‘Mum all I could think of was, is if I’m dead how am I going to be able to be their friend?’
“She honestly thought she was going to die. This has broken her.
“A little girl who’s had more surgeries than we can count and been in the scariest situations.
“It’s unbelievable that another child committed such an act of violence against her and that’s how we could have lost her.
“It’s astounding to me. It just doesn’t make sense.”
The police is reportedly investigating the incident according to 9NEWS who also reported that the mother of the victim is ready to take a stand.