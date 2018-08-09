Alleged killer of ex-Ondo dep gov beats psychiatric doctor to coma

news

The alleged killer of Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of ex-Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo, has beaten a psychiatric doctor to coma.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, Folorunsho Olawale, who is one of the alleged killers of late Miss Oluboyo, attacked officials at the Neuro Psychiatric Specialist Hospital in Akure where he is currently being treated for mental illness.

In the report, the alleged killer beat up the hospital's Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Akinwumi Akinloye, into a coma aside damaging equipments at the hospital.

Olawale was also reported to have attacked some nurses and another doctor after he went hysterical during examination.

How it alleged killer attacked doctor and nurses

Trouble started when Olawale became aggressive on the bed during examination and some of the nurses had tried to calm his nerves by administering injection on him.

It was reported that Olawale charged at the medical officers and over-powered the nurses and doctors before he embarked on the destruction of the facilities in the medical institution.

Four nurses, including a consultant, Dr. Sunday Sajo, and medical workers at the hospital, were not only overpowered by Olawale but were also injured during the rampage.

Why Police registered alleged killer in psychiatric hospital

According to SaharaReporters, Olawale was found mentally-ill and was registered into the Neuro Psychiatric Specialist Hospital in Akure, Ondo state.

Olawale had allegedly walked into a police station in Akure to confess being among those who murdered Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of ex-Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo.

As part of the ongoing investigation by police in the murder of Khadijat, Olawale was moved into the hospital.

He was reportedly checked into the psychiatric hospital for re-examination two weeks before he attacked the medical staff.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, reportedly confirmed the attack saying, "We moved him to the psychiatric hospital to under study him after he showed up at the police station to report himself as being involved in the killing of late Khadijat.”

Boyfriend charged with murder of ex-dep gov of Ondo's daughter

Alao Adeyemi, who reportedly used his ex-girlfriend, Khadijat for money ritual has been charged for murder and conspiracy.

He was reportedly arraigned Akure Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 16, 2018.

The deceased is the daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo.

Before her passing, Khadijat was studying in the department of Educational Management at the Adekunle Ajasin University.