news

A man who seemed bent on killing himself and opted for petrol fire after drinking bleach failed made the news in the last two days.

If you’re reading this article, the chances are that you’ve already heard about the news and have probably caught snippets of the incident.

Here are things you need to know about the all man, who tried to kill himself twice, was saved twice but ended up dead.

ALSO READ: Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol instead