All about Edu360, the educational festival organised by Union Bank

The city of Lagos is a-buzz with talk about Edu360, an education festival being organised by Union Bank.

The exciting event will feature an exhibition of over 60 schools and education service providers, with leading experts also on hand to provide practical, yet innovative, solutions for teachers, parents and service providers in education.

Holding on the 23 and 24 of October at the Harbor Point, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, the ground-breaking 2-day affair will also serve as a hub for the various stakeholders in the education sector to interact, share knowledge and build capacity.

Hilghlights of the event include digital skills training by Google, Robotics classes by School Store Ng and Coding classes by Pearls Africa.

Topics to be discussed by various panelists include “Is your child a star? Balancing talent and learning”; “I have a special child; how schools can help”; “Financing options for parents and schools”; “Life’s tough enough – stop raising entitled children” and so many more exciting discussions.

There will also be teacher training workshops covering topics such as “21 century teaching and learning strategies”; “Creativity in learning”; “Building a visually stimulating environment” etc., with teachers to receive free educational resources – books, lesson planners and visual aids for learning!

Children and young adults aren’t left out! There’ll be fun and games with cool prizes to be won, experiential learning sessions, and tailored workshops on pertinent topics including, “Money matters”; “Boosting your self-esteem”; “Getting a digital dream job” etc.

The lineup of speakers includes Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, The Education Partnership (TEP) Centre; Bikiya Graham-Douglas, performing artiste and Founder of BEETA Arts Foundation; Lola Cardoso, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Union Bank; Yetty Williams, Founder and CEO, LagosMums; Jadesola Adedeji of STEM Mets Resources; and Dr. Yewande Oshodi, renowned child and adolescent psychiatrist.

So, come with all your questions about educating a child in the 21 century and you’ll be sure to get answers.

There will be free transportation for Education students from University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology and College of Education, Akoka.

Log on to www.unionbankng.com/edu360 to register and get more information about edu360. Registration to the event is free and open to members of the public.

Union edu360 is organised by Union Bank, in partnership with Google, TEP Centre, Nescafe, and Simpli Foods.

