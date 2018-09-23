Airplane passengers bleed from ears and nose during flight

news

In India, over 30 passengers who boarded a Jet Airways flight 9W 697 from Mumbai to Jaipur, were made to bleed from their ears and noses after the airline crew forgot to regulate cabin pressure.

As a result, the aircraft had to fly back to an airport to give treatment to those affected on the plane carrying 166 passengers.

This has prompted an investigation by the aviation ministry who have suspended the cockpit crew while it gathers facts.

The passengers on the flight reportedly wore oxygen masks in response to the mishap which has brought up a discussion concerning air safety in India.

Jet Airways reportedly issued a statement in the aftermath of the event.

"The B737 aircraft, with 166 guests and 5 crew landed normally in Mumbai. All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc."

On Twitter, some passengers gave a report of their experiences while on the flight.