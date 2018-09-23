Pulse.ng logo
Airplane passengers bleed from ears and nose during flight

Some airplane passengers onboard a Jet Airways flight in India bled from their ears and noses following an error by cabin crew.

Air passengers bleed from eyes and nose during flight play

The air passengers who boarded a Jet Airways flight in India made use of oxygen masks when plane's cabin pressure could not be regulated.

(The Week)

In India, over 30 passengers who boarded a Jet Airways flight 9W 697 from Mumbai to Jaipur, were made to bleed from their ears and noses after the airline crew forgot to regulate cabin pressure.

As a result, the aircraft had to fly back to an airport to give treatment to those affected on the plane carrying 166 passengers.

This has prompted an investigation by the aviation ministry who have suspended the cockpit crew while it gathers facts.

Air passengers bleed from eyes and nose during flight play

An issue came up during a flight which forced the cabin crew to make an emergency landing.

(WeForNews)

 

The passengers on the flight reportedly wore oxygen masks in response to the mishap which has brought up a discussion concerning air safety in India.

Jet Airways reportedly issued a statement in the aftermath of the event.

"The B737 aircraft, with 166 guests and 5 crew landed normally in Mumbai. All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc."

On Twitter, some passengers gave a report of their experiences while on the flight.

