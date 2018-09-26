Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Air Peace shakes industry, orders for 10 new 737 MAX planes

Air Peace Airline shakes aviation world with order for 10 brand new 737 MAX planes

The airline, which recently added Boeing 777s to its fleet, is looking to soon launch its international flight operations.

  • Published:
Air Peace shakes industry, orders for 10 new 737 MAX planes play

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema (right) and the Sales Director (Westand Central Africa) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mr. Larry Tolliver displaying the certificate evidencing an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for the acquisition of 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft by the airline at the residence of the US Consul General in Lagos.

(Air Peace)

Nigeria's leading carrier, Air Peace’s order for 10 brand new 737 MAX 8 aircraft from American aircraft maker, Boeing has set the aviation industry abuzz/on fire.

Air Peace and Boeing penned the deal for acquisition of 10 brand new 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Boeing at an event hosted by the US Consul General in Lagos last Thursday, making history as the first airline in West Africa to add the equipment to its fleet.

Air Peace already operates Boeing 737s and Embraer 145s on its domestic and regional routes.

play Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema (right) being congratulated by Sales Director (West and Central Africa) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mr. Larry Tolliver (left), while US Consul General, Mr. John Bray (2nd left) looks on during the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos on Thursday (Air Peace)

 

The airline, which recently added Boeing 777s to its fleet, is looking to soon launch its international flight operations.

play

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony at the residence of US Consul General in Lagos, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema said the airline was now more positioned to lift Nigeria's economy, create jobs and transform air travel.

play Sales Director (West and Central Africa) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mr. Larry Tolliver signingthe certificate during the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos on Thursday (Air Peace)

 

We are excited to add the 737 MAX to our fleet as we expand our network to offer more destinations and serve more passengers,” said Onyema.

He added: “The fuel efficiency and superior operating economics of the 737 MAX will ensure that the aircraft will play a major role in growing our business in the years to come.”

play Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema speaking during the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos on Thursday (Air Peace)

 

He commended Boeing, the governments of Nigeria and the United States as well as Fidelity Bank for their different roles in assisting the airline to achieve the feat.

play Air Peace Vice Chairman, Mrs. Alice Onyema (2nd right) with Executive Directors, Nnenna Onyema (left), Obinna Onyema (right) and Ugochukwu Onyema (2nd left) showcasing the certificate evidencing the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos on Thursday (Air Peace)

For his part, the Sales Director of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (West and Central Africa), Mr. Larry Tolliver praised Air Peace for the feat.

The new aircraft, he assured, would drastically cut the airline's cost of operations.

play

 

Also speaking, the US Consul General in Lagos, Mr John Bray assured Air Peace of the support of his country's government. He commended Air Peace and its chairman for the feat.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, for his part, praised Onyema for his integrity and hard work. He confirmed that Fidelity Bank decided to support Air Peace because of its financial discipline and sound business model

play Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema flanked by Air Peace Vice Chairman, Mrs. Alice Onyema (4th right), Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide (4th left), Chief of Administration and Finance, Mrs. Ejiro Eghagha (3rd left), Director of Flight Operations, Capt. Wellington Eyimina (2nd right), Chief Pilot, Capt. Victor Egonu (2nd left), Sales Director (West and Central Africa) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mr. Larry Tolliver (left) and Boeing Regional Director (Contracts), Mr. John Fonvielle (right) during the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos on Thursday (Air Peace)

 

The 737 MAX 8 is part of a family of airplanes that offer 130 to 230 seats and the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometers).

With improvements such as the CFM International LEAP-1B engine and Advanced Technology winglets, the 737 MAX will help Air Peace save more than 20 percent on fuel costs compared to its current single-aisle airplanes.

The MAX 8, in particular, offers airlines 13 more seats than its closest competitor, seven percent lower costs for each of those seats, and 300 miles more range.

play Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema flanked by Vice Chairman, Mrs. Alice Onyema (9th right),and other having a toast after the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos (Air Peace)

 

Africa is a growing market for commercial airplanes and we are proud that airlines like Air Peace are selecting Boeing aircraft to be part of that growth,” said Marty Bentrott, Boeing Sales vice president for Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia & Africa.

 “This order reflects the strong demand that we are seeing for the 737 MAX as airlines choose the airplane’s superior performance and reliability.”

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,700 orders from 102 customers worldwide.

play Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema and Vice Chairman, Mrs. Alice Onyema (right) discussing with Sales Director (West and Central Africa) of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mr. Larry Tolliver (2nd left) and Boeing Regional Director (Contracts), Mr. John Fonvielle (left) after the signing of an agreement between Air Peace and Boeing for 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Lagos on Thursday (Air Peace)

 

The news of the acquisition has since dominated discussions in aviation circles in Nigeria and West Africa, where Air Peace has comfortable become the leader.

The failure of the Federal Government’s plan to float a new national carrier yesterday has deepened the prominence of Air Peace in the aviation industry, with many commentators suggesting that the airline be supported to play the role of the nation’s official carrier given the capacity it has demonstrated.

 

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
2 In Ghana 72 Nigerian women face deportation for alleged involvement in...bullet
3 Enjoyment White garment prophet seen having fun with a female...bullet

Related Articles

24th NES Summit Poverty to Prosperity: Making governance and institutions work
NextU Campaign PAL Pensions takes financial literacy training to Nigerian students
Infinix Note 5 stylus This phone will take you on an unending journey of smartphone creativity
World Class Cocktail Week A 5-Day extravaganza of luxury cocktails
Guinness Nigeria Plc Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival
Nigerian Breweries Plc Star Lager ends promo, produces over 250 Millionaires
Jameson Irish Whiskey Brand unveils 'Smooth Taste That's Why' campaign in Nigeria
TECNO Mega Reward Buy Camon X/ XPro, Spark 2, F1 and win instant gift items
ANISZA Attend the first ever unity photo exhibition in Nigeria
Tambo Brand launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa's largest phone market

Metro

3 family members including pregnant wife, die after eating poisoned dinner
Innocent Souls 3 family members including pregnant wife, die after eating poisoned dinner
Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast
A World Without Love Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast
UNILAG student reportedly steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account
Shameful UNILAG student reportedly steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account [Video]
24th NES Summit Poverty to Prosperity: Making governance and institutions work
X
Advertisement