Air Peace relaunches Asaba route October 8, adds Abuja to service

Air Peace It’s official! airline relaunches Asaba route October 8, adds Abuja to service

  • Published:
Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace has unveiled plans to restart its daily Lagos-Asaba-Lagos flight operations on October 8.

The airline, which pulled out of the route more than two years ago due to safety concerns with respect to the runway of the Asaba Airport, said it would also add Abuja-Asaba-Abuja flights to the service.

A statement signed by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the airline decided to return to the Asaba route to end the nightmare of air travellers seeking to connect the Delta State capital, Anambra and other adjoining cities.

Air Peace, the statement assured, was going to offer unparalleled on-time, convenient, safe and affordable flight services on the Lagos-Asaba-Lagos and Abuja-Asaba-Abuja routes.

“We are pleased to announce our return to the capital of Delta State, Asaba starting October 8, 2018. Air Peace had to suspend flight operations to the Asaba Airport more than two years ago due to safety concerns with the facility.

“Since we suspended our operations to the airport, members of the flying public have inundated us with calls and appeals to return to end their nightmare on the route. While we could feel their pain, there really was not much we could do about it since our decision to pull out was anchored on safety, an issue we could never compromise.

“We are, however, thankful that the Delta State Government had to intervene to give the airport a facelift. We have been assured that the airport is now safe to operate into and we cannot but move in immediately to end the woes of members of the flying public wishing to travel to Asaba, Anambra and other connecting cities.

“We are not just restoring our daily Lagos-Asaba-Lagos service, we are also adding Abuja-Asaba-Abuja flights to the offering to meet the yearnings of members of the flying public. It promises to be quite an exciting time once more on the Asaba route beginning from October 8”, the statement said.

