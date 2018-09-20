Pulse.ng logo
Air passengers bleed from eyes and nose during flight

Some air passengers onboard a Jet Airways flight in India bled from their eyes and noses following an error by cabin crew.

  • Published:
The air passengers who boarded a Jet Airways flight in India made use of oxygen masks when plane's cabin pressure could not be regulated.

(The Week)

In India, over 30 passengers who boarded a Jet Airways flight 9W 697 from Mumbai to Jaipur, were made to bleed from their eyes and noses after the airline crew forgot to regulate cabin pressure.

As a result, the aircraft had to fly back to an airport to give treatment to those affected on the plane carrying 166 passengers.

This has prompted an investigation by the aviation ministry who have suspended the cockpit crew while it gathers facts.

An issue came up during a flight which forced the cabin crew to make an emergency landing.

(WeForNews)

 

The passengers on the flight reportedly wore oxygen masks in response to the mishap which has brought up a discussion concerning air safety in India.

ALSO READ: Man dips hand in female passenger's underpants during flight

Jet Airways reportedly issued a statement in the aftermath of the event.

"The B737 aircraft, with 166 guests and 5 crew landed normally in Mumbai. All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc."

On Twitter, some passengers gave a report of their experiences while on the flight.

ALSO READ: Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

