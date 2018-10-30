Pulse.ng logo
Engineer finds love with baby mama 19 years older after 14 failures

Civil Engineer overcomes 14 failed relationships and finds love with mother of one, 19 years his senior

He advises young Nigerian men to look outside their comfort zones whenever they need to find love.

After 14 flops, Engineer, Abubakar Sanusi loves mom-of-one 19 years his senior

After 14 flops, Engineer, Abubakar Sanusi loves mom-of-one 19 years his senior

(YouTube)

We all want to fall I love, but most importantly, be loved back because one-sided love stories are like no love. When you’re the only one emotionally invested in any relationship, you will end up getting hurt.

That is the story of Nigerian Civil Engineer, consultant, and philanthropist, Abubakar Sanusi who has experienced a shocking 14 failed relationship.

The CEO of Sanusi Construction Group and The Sanusi Foundation narrates his story via his Twitter account @abubakarsanusi_ and advises young Nigerian men to emulate his ‘thinking outside the box.’

He has finally found love with a single mom 19 years older than him, “A guy of 25 years old, in love with a 35-year-old divorcee, not much of a beauty but hard working, isn’t that what guys should be exploring? Instead of chasing teenage/early 20-year-old beautiful girls who just care about the luxury and not true love.

“I had exactly 14 relationships, and rich girls, middle-class girls, beautiful, ugly, Yoruba, Igbo, Edo, Hausa and Fulani, but all of my age rate. And the longest relationship was a year and a half and the shortest was 3 weeks.

“But now, to all my crushers, and friends and family, I have been dating a lady over 4 months now and for the first time #IFoundLove to a baby mama, 19 years older than me, not from a wealthy background but better than any girl I ever come across.”

 

 

Maybe not everyone will find love in the orthodox ways, and Sanusi should be proud of what he’s achieved.

