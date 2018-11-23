Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

After 11 years union and 11 million on treatment, couple welcome twins

After 11 years of marriage and N11m on IVF treatment, couple welcomes twins

Through the eleven years, she found out herself and her husband were AS while she also suffered two miscarriages.

  • Published:
After 11 years and N11m IVF treatment, couple welcomes twins play

Tade, her husband and their nw set of Twins

(Instagram/Omotade Alalade)

Tade Alalade and her husband got married 11 years ago and until yesterday, she had never had a child. Shortly after she got married, she found out that alongside her husband, she was AS. The implication of which means she could have a child or children who are patients of sickle cell anemia or SS.

As if that wasn’t enough, she started having miscarriages, one of which was pretty late in the pregnancy - although the length is unknown. Then, the worst happened; Tade slipped into depression, the dreaded mental health issue that drains even the most positive human being of all that positive energy, it is the sinking low you wish on nobody.

It was understandable as she is African; Nigerian to be exact. Our culture places an incredible expectation of childbearing on couples, sometimes immediately after their weddings. In fact, prayers at weddings center heavily around ‘children’. It’s worse when you also want a child of your own, but can’t have one — you ask questions of supreme beings that you don’t really get answers to.

Shortly after this episode, Tade and her husband began IVF Treatments (In vitro fertilization) or artificial insemination; a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body in a liquid laboratory. On that process, they spent 11 million Naira.

ALSO READ: Colorism exists, but vanity causes bleaching

Lo, yesterday, November 22, 2018, Tade took to her Instagram page to share her joy @Tadealalade; she had just delivered bundles of healthy joy, a set of twins, healthy and alive at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. As it normally ensues, she couldn’t hold back the emotions as she told her story to her followers.

Thanking God for his mercies, she writes, “After spending more than N11 million on IVF treatments my husband and I finally complete our family with a set of twins. @tadealalade has TWINSSS ooooo . This post would be too long if I start going into details on what I’ve been through trying to conceive.

“It’s bad enough I more or less had no choice but to conceive through IVF, but when you start having multiple miscarriages and having to deal with the fact that my husband and I are AS, it takes my journey to another level. I found out we were both AS after we got married (I’m still trying to decide if it would have made a difference if I found out before).

“The number of tears I cried during my journey can fill an ocean. Majority of the tears came when I lost a set of twins (boy and girl) late in a pregnancy. That was when I truly knew what depression was. Now my lord God finally completes my family with a set of twins. TWINSSSSS .

“Gosh my God is too awesome!!! He can truly move mountains. Absolutely nothing is too big for him. I cry every time I realize how merciful the Lord is. I pray every single married woman experiences the kind of joy I’m feeling. Thank you, Father.

View this post on Instagram

After spending more than N11 million on IVF treatments my husband and I finally complete our family with a set of twins. @tadealalade has TWINSSS ooooo . This post would be too long if I start going into details on what I#emo#4oCZ##ve been through trying to conceive. It#emo#4oCZ##s bad enough I more or less had no choice but to conceive through IVF but when you start having multiple miscarriages and having to deal with the fact that my husband and I are AS, it takes my journey to another level. I found out we were both AS after we got married (I#emo#4oCZ##m still trying to decide if it would have made a difference if I found out before). The amount of tears I cried during my journey can fill an ocean. Majority of the tears came when I lost a set of twins (boy and girl) late in a pregnancy. That was when I truly knew what depression was. Now my lord God finally completes my family with a set of twins. TWINSSSSS . Gosh my God is too awesome!!! He can truly move mountains. Absolutely nothing is too big for him. I cry every time I realise how merciful the lord is. I pray every single married woman experiences the kind of joy I#emo#4oCZ##m feeling. Thank you Father #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==## @beibeihaven #emo#8J+TuA==##: @bbphotography_uk Thank you for taking these amazing picture

A post shared by Omotade Alalade (@tadealalade) on

 

Good news indeed is fresh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to...bullet
3 Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizurebullet

Related Articles

Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery
Colorism exists, but vanity causes bleaching
On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her
Man kills his baby as sacrifice to God, walks majestically to Police station
IMSU student reportedly commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend
Family accuses woman of adultery because she has a baby via CS

Metro

200L student almost commits suicide after girl dumps him
200-level Architecture student saved from committing suicide after girl dumps him
Naked sexy lady turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)
Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo becomes Landlagos brand ambassador
Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend
Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend
X
Advertisement