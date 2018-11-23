news

Tade Alalade and her husband got married 11 years ago and until yesterday, she had never had a child. Shortly after she got married, she found out that alongside her husband, she was AS. The implication of which means she could have a child or children who are patients of sickle cell anemia or SS.

As if that wasn’t enough, she started having miscarriages, one of which was pretty late in the pregnancy - although the length is unknown. Then, the worst happened; Tade slipped into depression, the dreaded mental health issue that drains even the most positive human being of all that positive energy, it is the sinking low you wish on nobody.

It was understandable as she is African; Nigerian to be exact. Our culture places an incredible expectation of childbearing on couples, sometimes immediately after their weddings. In fact, prayers at weddings center heavily around ‘children’. It’s worse when you also want a child of your own, but can’t have one — you ask questions of supreme beings that you don’t really get answers to.

Shortly after this episode, Tade and her husband began IVF Treatments (In vitro fertilization) or artificial insemination; a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body in a liquid laboratory. On that process, they spent 11 million Naira.

Lo, yesterday, November 22, 2018, Tade took to her Instagram page to share her joy @Tadealalade; she had just delivered bundles of healthy joy, a set of twins, healthy and alive at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. As it normally ensues, she couldn’t hold back the emotions as she told her story to her followers.

Thanking God for his mercies, she writes, “After spending more than N11 million on IVF treatments my husband and I finally complete our family with a set of twins. @tadealalade has TWINSSS ooooo . This post would be too long if I start going into details on what I’ve been through trying to conceive.

“It’s bad enough I more or less had no choice but to conceive through IVF, but when you start having multiple miscarriages and having to deal with the fact that my husband and I are AS, it takes my journey to another level. I found out we were both AS after we got married (I’m still trying to decide if it would have made a difference if I found out before).

“The number of tears I cried during my journey can fill an ocean. Majority of the tears came when I lost a set of twins (boy and girl) late in a pregnancy. That was when I truly knew what depression was. Now my lord God finally completes my family with a set of twins. TWINSSSSS .

“Gosh my God is too awesome!!! He can truly move mountains. Absolutely nothing is too big for him. I cry every time I realize how merciful the Lord is. I pray every single married woman experiences the kind of joy I’m feeling. Thank you, Father.”

Good news indeed is fresh.