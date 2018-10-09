Africa’s first Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel opens its doors

news

Hilton last week announced the opening of Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, which marks Hilton’s 500 hotel to open across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The opening was celebrated during an event attended by Hadi Sirika, Nigerian Minister of State for Aviation, Chris Nassetta, Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, and Sam Iwuajoku, Director of Quits Hospitality Limited. Other distinguished guests that were in attendance were Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, Wale Tinubu, Chief Executive of Oando, Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank PLC and Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, BUA Group among others.

The hotel joins the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton, a collection of more than 60 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts celebrated for their individuality and appeal to travellers seeking local and authentic experiences.

Legend Hotel Lagos Airport is located at Murtala Muhammed International Airport which serves more than eight million passengers each year.

The stylish hotel is adjacent to the airport’s private jet terminal and has an exclusive immigrations and customs desk in the hotel for private jet passengers.

The hotel is also approximately five kilometres from the domestic terminal and one kilometre from the international terminal.

The hotel features 54 spacious guest rooms and suites, unique culinary experiences at De Bull restaurant and bar and Sky Lounge, and extensive business and leisure facilities.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilto n or call +234-1-9044111.

Also, feel free to feed your curiosity as you follow Legend Hotel Lagos Airport on Instagram and Facebook @Legend Hotel Lagos Airport and on Twitter, @LegendHotel_LOS.