Accident kills beggar, injured 3 in Sango-Ota

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun, said that the accident happened around 5.20 p.m.

Accident kills beggar, injured 3 in Sango-Ota (Illustrative)

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sango-Ota in Ogun, on Friday said that one person died while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident that involved a commercial bus at Sango-Ota, Ogun.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said that the accident happened around 5.20 p.m.

Oguntoyinbo explained that a commercial bus with registration number FST 633 XW, heading toward Owode-Ijako from Toll-gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into the beggars beside the road.

One of the roadside beggars died instantly while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

“The injured people are receiving intensive treatment at General Hospital, Sango-Ota, while the corpse of the beggar was taken away by the beggar Association, Sango-Ota chapter,” he said.

The unit commander, however, advised beggars to desist from begging for money on the roadside.

Oguntoyinbo further implored pedestrians to be cautious in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives on the roads.

How Don Moen holds on to his faith during bad times

