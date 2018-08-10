Pulse.ng logo
Accident claims 5 in Kogi

FRSC Accident claims 5 in Kogi

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway play

Scene of an accident (Illustration).

(TodayNG)

Five persons on Friday died in an auto accident at Ogbabo village on Ajaokuta-Ayangba road in Kogi.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that two other victims sustained serious injured in the accident.

He said that the accident which happened at about 3:30p.m involved two Sienna sport utility vehicles with registration number ; EPE 307 XU and AK ILIKA 1 with the sticker of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) on it.

He said that the injured had been taken to nearby hospital in the area for treatment and the dead, deposited at a mortuary.

Martins stated that investigation into the cause of the accident had commenced.

However, an eyewitness, who would not his identity revealed, told NAN that the affected vehicles were coming from the opposite direction.

The sector said they collided when one of them was trying to avoid a deep pothole on the road. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

