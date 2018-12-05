Pulse.ng logo
Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS

The Bank won the most coveted award category at the Awards ceremony which held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the MUSON Center, Lagos.

Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS play

L-R Suleman Ibrahim; team member, Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan; Head, Sustainability, Victor Etuokwu; Executive Director, Personal Banking, Esther; Team member, media relations, Mofifoluwa Olawumi; team member, Sustainability, all of Access Bank Plc at the 2018 edition of SERAS CSR awards held in Lagos, recently.

Access Bank Plc has been adjudged 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at the 2018 edition of the annual Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS play

L-R   Victor Etuokwu; Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank Plc, Frances Eza; Managing Director, Space, Nigeria, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan; Head, Sustainability, Access Bank Plc, at the 2018 edition of SERAS CSR receiving the first award of the night.

 

The Awards event recognises efforts at eradicating poverty through sustainability by turning challenges into opportunities, protecting the planet and ensuring prosperity.

Receiving the award, Access Bank’s Executive Director, Personal Banking, Victor Etuokwu explained that with closer examination of different communities across the country, there should be a stronger need for sustainability practices as more effort needs to be effectively applied to address the nation's socio-economic issues. He noted that the acknowledgement will further fuel the Bank’s passion to do more in areas of sustainability.

Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS play

[L-R] Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan; Group Head Sustainability, Access Bank and her Husband, Mr Victor Laniyan, Victor Etuokwu; Executive Director, Personal Banking at SERAS CSR awards 2018 that held recently in Lagos.

 

The Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan who also won the ‘Best Sustainability Professional’ award for her dedication towards driving the Bank’s vision of sustainability expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as a reminder of many more grounds that still needed to be broken.

We are very grateful for such an honour accorded to the Bank and particularly for the work that we are doing. However, we choose to see this award as a challenge to do more and we will continue to make sure that we push the boundaries of the practice of sustainability to the best of our ability and for the benefit of our planet and the people,’’ she stated.

Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS play

[L-R] Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan; Group Head Sustainability, Access Bank Plc, Joshua Ajayi; Editor, Brand Communicator, Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action at the 2018 edition of SERAS CSR awards held in Lagos, recently.

The victory, which was the biggest of the night was the fourth recorded by Access Bank after winning the ‘Best Use of Corporate Communications Award’ as well as ‘Best Partnership for Development Award.

Presenting the award, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, congratulated Access Bank, describing the awards as well deserved.

Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS play

[L-R] Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan; Group Head Sustainability, Access Bank Plc,Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, Abiola Salami; COO, Abiola Champ at the 2018 edition of SERAS CSR awards held in Lagos, recently.

Ken Egbas, the founder of the SERAS CSR Awards,  commended the Bank's efforts at sustainability and advised other organisations to emulate such passion.

 

