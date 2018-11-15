Access Bank supports African storytelling

news

The 2018 edition of the highly celebrated Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) kicked off amidst glitz and glamour at the Genesis Cinema in Lagos’ The Palms Mall on 11th November 2018. The Access Bank sponsored AFRIFF, aims to raise awareness about African cinema and its impact on not just the continent, but the world.

At the opening night, Access Bank Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, highlighted how filmmaking contributes to projecting a positive image of Africa, and corrects notions concerning the varied people, cultures and experiences of the fifty-four countries.

There is no doubt that visuals, words and art Born in Africa deeply impact the world’s perception of the continent and its people. Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Herbert Wigwe spoke at the AFRIFF opening night saying, “Access Bank has supported AFRIFF over the last five years because our commitment to the advancement of the entertainment industry is steadfast. Africa is made of more – more grace, power, talent, beauty, strength, hope and resilience than the world knows. The time has come to reinvent the wheel, and change our narrative to a more positive one. We can change the way the world sees us through film, art, fashion and music. We are proud to both sponsor AFRIFF, and take part in the development of the next generation of great African filmmakers.”

The event, which has become a destination for discovering and celebrating African film, had in attendance celebrities and A-listers from across the African continent. AFRIFF founder Chioma Ude, as well as film industry titans Kemi Lala Akindoju, Gideon Okeke, Ini Edo, Ken Erics, Femi Jacobs, Francis Nwochei, Fred Amata, Uru Eke, Sylvia Oluchi, Emeka Ossai, and Charles Novia were among the notable guests in attendance.

Access Bank also supports the arts and the film industry through Accelerate TV, a multimedia outlet devoted to entertaining, educating and empowering the masses. As well as the Accelerate Filmmakers Project which works to equip budding filmmakers with the tools and knowledge necessary to bring their ideas to life. The Bank is currently working on many more projects that will enhance the perception of Africa by drawing the attention of the global community to culture, arts and lifestyle Born in Africa.

