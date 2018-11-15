Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Access Bank supports African storytelling

Access Bank supports African storytelling

There is no doubt that visuals, words and art Born in Africa deeply impact the world’s perception of the continent and its people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Access Bank supports African storytelling play

Access Bank supports African storytelling

(File)

The 2018 edition of the highly celebrated Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) kicked off amidst glitz and glamour at the Genesis Cinema in Lagos’ The Palms Mall on 11th November 2018. The Access Bank sponsored AFRIFF, aims to raise awareness about African cinema and its impact on not just the continent, but the world. 

play

At the opening night, Access Bank Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, highlighted how filmmaking contributes to projecting a positive image of Africa, and corrects notions concerning the varied people, cultures and experiences of the fifty-four countries.

play

There is no doubt that visuals, words and art Born in Africa deeply impact the world’s perception of the continent and its people. Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Herbert Wigwe spoke at the AFRIFF opening night saying, “Access Bank has supported AFRIFF over the last five years because our commitment to the advancement of the entertainment industry is steadfast. Africa is made of more – more grace, power, talent, beauty, strength, hope and resilience than the world knows. The time has come to reinvent the wheel, and change our narrative to a more positive one. We can change the way the world sees us through film, art, fashion and music. We are proud to both sponsor AFRIFF, and take part in the development of the next generation of great African filmmakers.”

play

The event, which has become a destination for discovering and celebrating African film, had in attendance celebrities and A-listers from across the African continent. AFRIFF founder Chioma Ude, as well as film industry titans Kemi Lala Akindoju, Gideon Okeke, Ini Edo, Ken Erics, Femi Jacobs, Francis Nwochei, Fred Amata, Uru Eke, Sylvia Oluchi, Emeka Ossai, and Charles Novia were among the notable guests in attendance.

play

Access Bank also supports the arts and the film industry through Accelerate TV, a multimedia outlet devoted to entertaining, educating and empowering the masses. As well as the Accelerate Filmmakers Project which works to equip budding filmmakers with the tools and knowledge necessary to bring their ideas to life. The Bank is currently working on many more projects that will enhance the perception of Africa by drawing the attention of the global community to culture, arts and lifestyle Born in Africa.

play
play
play

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Related Articles

Access Bank supports the best of African art
Lifestyle The most expensive hotel in every state
Christmas came early with the Rapidtransfer App
Simba launches KStar specialised power backup solutions
LandLagos set to reverse the high pricing of property in Lagos
24th NES Summit: Nigeria commences its journey to prosperity
Finance Nigeria's Access Bank is in talks to acquire Diamond Bank Plc
FCMB opens ultra-modern branch in Karu, Nasarawa state
Bitcoin is 10 today: To celebrate, Quidax is giving N10,000 to 100 new users
Business Access Bank is in talks to acquire Diamond Bank Plc

Metro

Man seeking wealth reportedly caught with body parts of 4-year-old boy
Man seeking wealth reportedly caught with body parts of 4-year-old boy
Mum reportedly bathes own child with hot water and gives no reason for her action
Mum reportedly bathes own child with hot water and gives no reason for her action [Video]
Bride goes on with her wedding despite the death of groom
Bride goes on with her wedding despite the death of groom
Times multimedia partners CNN to create Folio.ng
Times Multimedia partners CNN to create Folio.ng
X
Advertisement