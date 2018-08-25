Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day

World Mosquito Day Access Bank educates communities

This year, Access Bank partnered with CAMA, GBC Health and HACEY Health Initiative to run a series of awareness programmes across Lagos state.

  • Published:
Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day play

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day

(Access Bank)

Access Bank has shown its commitment to giving back to the communities across Nigeria, through partnerships with other private enterprises, supporting the work of non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of the disadvantaged through outreach programmes, funding and infrastructural development and peer to peer education.

It also partners with the government to advocate for causes that affect citizens every day. World Mosquito day is one of those causes.

August 20 2018, the annual World Mosquito Day, was chosen to recognize the role the insect plays in the spread of diseases like Malaria, Yellow Fever and most recently the Zika Virus that spread through Africa and Europe and caused a global pandemic.

In Nigeria, we commemorate World Mosquito Day for its relation to Malaria tropical disease endemic to the country.

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day play

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day

(Access Bank)

 

Malaria is a major health concern in Nigeria, causing an average of 6000 deaths each year, predominantly women and children. Because it affects all Nigerians, the government and private organizations understand how important it is to contribute their own quota to fighting and eradicating the disease.

The Corporate Alliance of Malaria in Africa (CAMA) is an association of private corporations and businesses who have chosen to pool their financial resources and skill to contribute to the fight against Malaria.

To push for the control and eventual eradication of Malaria in Nigeria. CAMA does this through partnerships with GBC Health, civil society stakeholders and non-government organizations who are also dedicated to the cause.

Innovative ideas by Access Bank

Access Bank as a member of the CAMA and a co-chair on the organization’s board, participated fully in this year’s commemoration and steered the conversation around corporate participation in the eradication of malaria.

Through this position, Access Bank has been able to introduce innovative ideas geared towards the control of the disease.

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day play

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day

(Access Bank)

 

This year, Access Bank partnered with CAMA, GBC Health and HACEY Health Initiative to run a series of awareness programmes across Lagos state.

The purpose of these field visits were to engage the indigent communities in Ilaje Bariga, Ibafo local government community, Ajegunle Ikorodu community and Ebute-meta community, educating them on the dangers of Malaria and the preventive measures that are available to protect themselves from mosquitoes, the primary carrier of the disease.

Spot tests

Through the HACEY Health Initiative, Access Bank brought doctors to the chosen communities to run spot tests and distribute treated mosquito nets, a primary tool in the prevention of Malaria.

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day play

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day

(Access Bank)

 

They also received vital information from the guest doctors on how their personal habits and practices could make them susceptible to infection. The doctors also listened to the community’s health concerns and provided answers during a Q&A session.

Also, to celebrate this year’s World Mosquito Day, Access Bank and CAMA visited popular radio station, Nigerian Info FM in Lagos, to talk about the mosquito and how it threatens health and progress, and must be properly protected against through safe practices and persistent education.

Access Bank remains continually committed to the eradication of diseases, and the overall health of Nigerians and will continue to support initiatives like the World Mosquito Day that address the problem head on.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Spiritual Cleansing Gone Wrong Priest reportedly kills woman while...bullet
2 Transformation 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformedbullet
3 Supernatural Being Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of...bullet

Related Articles

Festus Adebayo Investing in housing will reduce unemployment rate by 50% - Expert
FCMB “Pursue your aspirations”, Bank inspires customers in a new thematic campaign
Finance World Bank grants Nigeria $2.2 billion concessional loans to fund key projects
CBN Apex bank orders banks to sell forex to travelers over the counter ahead of summer
FCMB Bank launches Education Advisory Services for overseas studies
Rosabon Financial Services Mrs Olufunsho easily accessed 5m to start her business
Finance Nigerian banks illegally charged customers over N65 billion in 6 years

Metro

A scene of explosion
In Ebonyi Police confirm death of 2 children in kerosene explosion
A frustrated man has committed suicide
In Enugu Man, 24, commits suicide after 'Ganja' binge
This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Strange But True This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Forte Oil Leading player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector rolls out new payment solutions and online services