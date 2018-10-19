Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

ABU Student tragically dies in accident hours after final exam

ABU Student completes his final exams, tragically dies in accident hours after

He was going home and posted on his WhatsApp story that he was going to miss ABU, Zaria.

  • Published:
ABU Student tragically dies in accident hours after final exam play

ABU Student, Abba Isah Musa tragically dies in accident hours after final exam

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Yesterday, October 18, 2018, Abba Isah Musa, a graduating student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria died hours after completing his finals exams. He was on his way to Kano to see his people.

He died in an accident along Kura along Kaduna/Kano axis. Hours earlier, he had posted the following message on his WhatsApp story, “Am coming home, am coming home, tell the world am coming home… A.B.U, Zaria, I’m going to miss you.

ALSO READ: IGP orders investigation into Anita Akapson's death

He didn’t intend to die, but the song itself, made by Diddy's erstwhile group, Diddy Dirty Money was about a trip to heaven, so the coincidence adds the extra mesh of diverse narratives into his death.

Musa was a student of Art and Social science Education. May God comfort his family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet

Related Articles

Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrested
4 tragic deaths and one severe injury at one-year olds birthday party
Why do Lagos hotels, bars and clubs keep rejecting single women?
Couple sell their ONE-DAY-OLD baby for N250, 000 to escape poverty
Woman kills herself and her children after her husband fakes his own death
On Facebook: Young lady celebrates and thanks God that she lost her virginity
Canadians can now carry up to 30 grams of weed

Metro

Nigerian woman seeks help as husband tries to force her into a mental home
Nigerian woman seeks help as husband tries to force her into a mental home
McDowell’s No.1 whisky changes to Mr. Dowell’s
5 reasons we can’t wait for GOtv open week
Enjoy MAXimum benefits for less with GOtv
Woman accidentally falls into shark tank during feeding time
Woman accidentally falls into shark tank during feeding time
X
Advertisement