ABU Student tragically dies in accident hours after final exam

news

Yesterday, October 18, 2018, Abba Isah Musa, a graduating student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria died hours after completing his finals exams. He was on his way to Kano to see his people.

He died in an accident along Kura along Kaduna/Kano axis. Hours earlier, he had posted the following message on his WhatsApp story, “Am coming home, am coming home, tell the world am coming home… A.B.U, Zaria, I’m going to miss you.”

He didn’t intend to die, but the song itself, made by Diddy's erstwhile group, Diddy Dirty Money was about a trip to heaven, so the coincidence adds the extra mesh of diverse narratives into his death.

Musa was a student of Art and Social science Education. May God comfort his family.