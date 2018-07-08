Abductors of Imo musician demand N5m ransom

news

Abductors of popular Owerri based musician, Ugo Stevenson, have reportedly demanded a five million Naira ransom.

The Nation reports that Stevenson, winner of the 2008 Nigeria Music Awards, was kidnapped around the World Bank area of Owerri, while going home.

Stevenson's wife confirms kidnappers' contact

It was further reported that Stevenson's wife confirmed that her husband's kidnappers had established contact with her and demanded N5m to release him.

According to the report, Stevenson's wife was contacted on phone two days after his abduction in Owerri.

She said “the kidnappers have contacted me. They are demanding N5m as ransom for his release. My husband was equally allowed to speak with me. I told them how it is with my husband and family currently. I told them that we don’t even have N10,000 and they asked me to contact his friends.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers free pregnant wife of supermarket boss in Kebbi

“I am therefore calling on his friends to help secure my husband’s freedom. They should not allow him suffer and die. He is just an entertainer who has spent all his life making people happy. He has offended no one .His friends and the general public should come to my husband’s rescue.”

Police confirms Stevenson's abduction

The Nation also reports that a police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the abduction of Stevenson.

Enwerem reportedly said that the process of rescuing Stevenson had commenced.

Enwerem said, “Ugo Stevenson was kidnapped somewhere in Owerri west LGA. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the processes that would necessitate his release be commenced.

“We are working to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued alive, unhurt and the kidnappers arrested without delay”.