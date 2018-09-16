“A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher

news

A Muslim preacher has incurred the wrath of feminists after he said during a sermon that any woman who denies her husband sex commits a major sin for which she is cursed by angels.

Nassim Abdi, a fundamentalist preacher in Sydney, Australia is heard in a video preaching to fellow Muslims at Auburn mosque when he stated categorically that if a woman has no reasonable excuse to decline her husband’s demand for sex, then she must always be ready.

“If the husband calls the wife to be intimate and there’s no legitimate reason for the woman to say no, then she must answer the call of her husband.

“She must answer the call of her husband and if not she has committed a major sin.

“If the man calls the wife to bed and she refuses, the angels curse this woman and he sleeps with her whilst he’s angry, the angels curse her until she wakes up.”

Though the preacher has not said anything new, some feminists have descended heavily on him.

Eva Cox, a popular feminist for instance said: “Somebody needs to inform the preacher that he’s preaching something which is illegal,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

“Preaching something which is illegal maybe should be banned. I’m sorry we’ve got these nutters.”

As if that was not enough, a research professor with Macquarie University, Catharine Lumby who doubles as a gender adviser with the National Rugby League has called for the man to be investigated.

She said: “That kind of speech should be investigated. I believe in freedom of speech but I believe in limits to freedom of speech where violence is being advocated.

“It is absolutely against the law in this country what he’s advocating. It’s a form of hate speech.”

The gender adviser went to the extent of claiming: “it’s incitement to commit a criminal offence: if your wife doesn’t submit, then you still have the right to take her. That is a crime under Australian law.

“Shocking. The more I think about what this fundamentalist preacher said, in a way he’s advocating a form of domestic violence.”